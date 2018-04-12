Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Share Price

News articles about Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dolphin Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 49.3868930221999 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 57,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,390. The company has a market cap of $31.44, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

