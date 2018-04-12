Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Building Materials earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2224957432582 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of FBM stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $624.55, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $516.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.28 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

