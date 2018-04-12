Headlines about John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Preferred earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:HPF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,104. John Hancock Preferred has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-john-hancock-preferred-hpf-share-price.html.

John Hancock Preferred Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.