Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Leidos (LDOS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leidos earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.6445439389706 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

LDOS traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $9,970.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Leidos (LDOS) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-leidos-ldos-stock-price.html.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.