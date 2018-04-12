Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Stock Price

Media coverage about Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.432820764283 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of LIND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 26,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,257. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $494.35, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.71 million. sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIND. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,950.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,077,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,080.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,200. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

