New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Senior Investment Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.662345349752 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $676.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.62. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

