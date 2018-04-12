Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Stock Price

Media stories about Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nightstar Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3442812151388 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NITE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 6,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NITE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

