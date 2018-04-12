Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Public Service Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0995035989138 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 1,874,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,162.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,483.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 652,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,539,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,109,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

