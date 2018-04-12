Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Suburban Propane Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 45.2115514399384 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 150,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $526,525.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-suburban-propane-partners-sph-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.