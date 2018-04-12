Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teekay (TK) Share Price

Media coverage about Teekay (NYSE:TK) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.7159855786981 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of TK opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $779.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.35 million. Teekay had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Teekay’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Teekay will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Teekay’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-teekay-tk-share-price.html.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.