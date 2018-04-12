Varex Imaging (VREX) Given News Impact Rating of 0.11

News articles about Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Varex Imaging earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5138154172789 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 96,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,255. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.89, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.25. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

