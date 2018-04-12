Archrock (AROC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Archrock (NYSE:AROC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.007633027322 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Archrock stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

