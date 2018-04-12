Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4451199545824 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.21 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,174,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,826,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $312,227.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-bank-of-america-bac-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.