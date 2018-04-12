Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Expedia (EXPE) Stock Price

News articles about Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Expedia earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the online travel company an impact score of 45.6275191510941 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,415. Expedia has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,472.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Expedia will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Expedia’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Expedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Expedia to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Expedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.08.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

