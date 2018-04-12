Flagstar Bank (FBC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flagstar Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.6693870716222 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 166,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,038. Flagstar Bank has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,001.66, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Flagstar Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Flagstar Bank will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

In related news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Flagstar Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,510 over the last 90 days. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-flagstar-bancorp-fbc-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

Flagstar Bank Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.