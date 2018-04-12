Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Stock Price

News headlines about Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7823485238886 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,712.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

