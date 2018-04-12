Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Share Price

Media headlines about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KB Home earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.3071032286064 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

KB Home stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,463.17, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-kb-home-kbh-stock-price-updated.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.