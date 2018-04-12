Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) Share Price

Media coverage about NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NexPoint Residential Trst earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7531202022595 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. NexPoint Residential Trst has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.71, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.80.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 million. NexPoint Residential Trst had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. NexPoint Residential Trst’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $504,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $674,977.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,488 shares of company stock worth $1,206,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trst Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

