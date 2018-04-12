Radian Group (RDN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News headlines about Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radian Group earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.0986124001758 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.28.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,928. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3,504.04, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

