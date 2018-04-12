Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sirius XM (SIRI) Share Price

Press coverage about Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sirius XM earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8567719569675 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 11,609,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,454,400. The company has a market cap of $28,163.99, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,073,997.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock worth $6,822,521. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

