Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Stock Price

Several analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE USPH opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,078.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $416,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,645. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

