Press coverage about Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Associated Capital Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8618370473698 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.44. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 32.83%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-associated-capital-group-ac-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc is a parent operating company for the spin-off of GAMCO Investors, Inc’s (GAMCO’s) alternative investment management business, institutional research services operations and certain cash and other assets. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative investment management services and institutional research services, as well as management of its investment portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.