Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Avianca (NYSE:AVH) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avianca earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0639698239485 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVH shares. ValuEngine cut Avianca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS raised Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.40 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

AVH opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.40, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Avianca has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

