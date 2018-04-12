Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price

News coverage about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8746091869217 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOK. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. sell-side analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

