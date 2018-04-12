Sears (SHLD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0572297328675 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLD. BidaskClub lowered Sears from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Sears from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sears has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of SHLD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 354,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,392. Sears has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

