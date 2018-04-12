Waste Connections (WCN) Earns News Impact Score of 0.14

Headlines about Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Waste Connections earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.4050866822599 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,002.38, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $74.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $431,405.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $352,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,227.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock worth $4,911,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

