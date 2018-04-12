Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price

Media coverage about Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Constellation Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.4991262379225 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.77.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,471. The stock has a market cap of $44,018.09, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $4,088,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,499. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

