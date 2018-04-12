Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock Price

Headlines about ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ExxonMobil earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8396796053119 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,614,078. ExxonMobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $326,581.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.34.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

