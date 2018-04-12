Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Share Price

Media stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Facebook earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the social networking company an impact score of 43.0835481566328 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.52 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.50. 25,736,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,212,652. Facebook has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $479,441.19, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $39,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,812,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,584,853. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

