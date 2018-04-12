Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Infosys (INFY) Stock Price

Press coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.3404129937393 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

INFY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,691,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,638.84, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Infosys has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

