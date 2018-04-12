Mohawk Industries (MHK) Given Media Impact Score of 0.14

News coverage about Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mohawk Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6086903439424 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.07.

MHK traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.57. 718,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,775.03, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $223.99 and a 12-month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $356,243.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

