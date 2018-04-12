Headlines about Procera Networks (NASDAQ:PKT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Procera Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.2897773383873 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PKT remained flat at $$11.50 on Thursday. Procera Networks has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Procera Networks (PKT) Share Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-procera-networks-pkt-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Procera Networks

Procera Networks, Inc is a provider of subscriber experience assurance (SEA) solutions designed for network operators around the world. The Company’s PacketLogic solutions enable network operators to gain insights, make decisions, and take actions to ensure a quality experience for Internet connected devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Procera Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procera Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.