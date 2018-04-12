ServiceNow (NOW) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

Press coverage about ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ServiceNow earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.1699504605863 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $176.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29,101.53, a P/E ratio of -160.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $180.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $246,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $16,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,308 shares of company stock valued at $76,422,398 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ServiceNow (NOW) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-servicenow-now-stock-price-updated.html.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.