Sprint (S) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.04

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sprint from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

NYSE S traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 12,982,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,690,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,098.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.68. Sprint has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank bought 6,149,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $34,926,831.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

