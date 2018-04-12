Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price

Press coverage about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3636456043135 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272,935. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $187,657.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

