Wendy’s (WEN) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wendy’s earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.253844488342 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

WEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 4,060,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4,093.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $309.25 million for the quarter. Wendy’s had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,264,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,513,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

