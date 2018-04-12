AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEterna Zentaris earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.3769451824791 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

AEZS opened at $1.33 on Thursday. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

