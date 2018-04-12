Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Share Price

News headlines about Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golden Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 49.0583331417067 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

GDEN stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $661.41, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.52. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.86%. sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Blake L. Sartini sold 953,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $25,401,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $19,980,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,642,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,765,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,180,000. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-golden-entertainment-gden-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a group of gaming companies. The Company focuses on distributed gaming, including tavern gaming, and casino and resort operations. It operates through two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Its Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming and amusement devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations (such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons and liquor stores) in Nevada and Montana, and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.