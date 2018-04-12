Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oil States International earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6981927622266 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,659. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,725.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.66 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $33.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo upgraded Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Hcperf sold 5,925,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $152,807,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Well Site Services and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

