Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oracle earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the enterprise software provider an impact score of 46.9015903262849 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Oracle stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189,676.56, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Oracle will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

