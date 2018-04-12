Regions Financial (RF) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regions Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6080245448696 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE RF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,342. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20,879.71, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 20.48%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $499,726.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,783,255.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

