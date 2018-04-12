TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News articles about TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TCW Strategic Income Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8433108195512 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $5.54 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $6.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

In other news, insider Laird Landmann bought 98,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $539,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,688 shares of company stock worth $767,122 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return consisted of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a range of securities, including convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities (the United States Government Securities), repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, other securities and derivative instruments without limit believed by its investment advisor to be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

