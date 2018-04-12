Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect XO Group (XOXO) Share Price

News headlines about XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XO Group earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8848783968766 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of XO Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of XO Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of XOXO stock remained flat at $$21.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,677. XO Group has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $546.27, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. XO Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.41 million. analysts anticipate that XO Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other XO Group news, insider Iorio Nic Di sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $103,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,778.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Liu sold 275,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $5,613,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

