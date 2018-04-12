Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact 58.com (WUBA) Stock Price

News headlines about 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 58.com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 45.7536813536057 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 58.com to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Benchmark raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 58.com from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,409. The firm has a market cap of $11,676.85, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 2.03. 58.com has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). 58.com had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that 58.com will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

