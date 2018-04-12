Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cancer Genetics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.3802870208177 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGIX shares. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Cancer Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Cancer Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Dawson James downgraded Cancer Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cancer Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

