Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Price

Press coverage about Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardiovascular Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical device company an impact score of 45.6384123365796 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.11 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $749.74, a PE ratio of 776.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

