Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Share Price

News coverage about Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cedar Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7279340088352 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 24,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $367.60, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.89. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

