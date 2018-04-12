Cummins (CMI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cummins earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7204669920292 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE CMI opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26,827.44, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a twelve month low of $143.83 and a twelve month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.21.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

