Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.20

Media stories about Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Retrophin earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8716893788287 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Retrophin stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 375,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.80. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $968.51, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

