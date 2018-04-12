Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.1858526584814 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 9,159,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,388,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,181.76, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

